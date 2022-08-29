Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $163,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 394,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

