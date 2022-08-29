Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.22. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

