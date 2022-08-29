CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.86.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
