CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

