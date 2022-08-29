Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 31st total of 749,100 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Insider Activity at Clearfield
In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,781,929. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Clearfield Stock Down 3.2 %
CLFD opened at $122.54 on Monday. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Read More
