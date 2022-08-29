Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $188,790.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,424. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
