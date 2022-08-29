Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells $188,790.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,424. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

