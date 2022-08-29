Citigroup Raises Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $3.60

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

QRTEA opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,721,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

