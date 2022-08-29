CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $596.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

In related news, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CION Investment news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $166,909. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.