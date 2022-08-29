CIBC Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$19.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12.
Insider Activity
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
Featured Stories
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.