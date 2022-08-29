CIBC Cuts Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target to C$19.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,119.06. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 695,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,429,315.80. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 64,140 shares of company stock valued at $442,824.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

