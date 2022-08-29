China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 387.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $3.94 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $6.28.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Further Reading

