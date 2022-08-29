China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 35.5 %

Shares of CGA opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.