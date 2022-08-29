Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Chewy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Chewy

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

