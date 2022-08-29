Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

Chevron stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $158.38. Chevron has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,446. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

