Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 61.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $87.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

