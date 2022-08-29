Cheetah Mobile Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 2nd (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 2nd.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.70 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.