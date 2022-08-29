CheeseSwap Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (CHEESE)

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One CheeseSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CheeseSwap has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. CheeseSwap has a total market capitalization of $244,026.63 and approximately $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 824.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CheeseSwap
CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.
Buying and Selling CheeseSwap
Receive News & Updates for CheeseSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheeseSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.