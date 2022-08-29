Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,721.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.