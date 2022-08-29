Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,721.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTOUF remained flat at $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Charter Hall Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
About Charter Hall Group
