Chainge (CHNG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.67 Million

Chainge (CHNG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Chainge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainge has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Chainge has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 594.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.11 or 0.02145774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Chainge
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
Chainge Coin Trading
