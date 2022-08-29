CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

