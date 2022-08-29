Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 5% Higher

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 2,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $692.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

