Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Central Garden & Pet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet
In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
- 3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.