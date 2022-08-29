Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

