Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBNF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of 70.00 and a fifty-two week high of 70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 70.10.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.