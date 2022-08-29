Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.20. 91,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Catalent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,076,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,692,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

