Carl Kristopher Hagedorn Sells 14,353 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 140,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

