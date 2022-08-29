Carbon Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $10,009.00 (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00085068 BTC.

Carbon Coin Coin Profile

CXRBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Carbon Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

