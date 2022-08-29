Carbon (CO2) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $208,328.93

Carbon (CO2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $208,328.93 and approximately $2.06 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 828.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.
Buying and Selling Carbon
