Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Capri by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Capri by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

