Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 4,161 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

CMG stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,621.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,793. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,455.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,452.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.