Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 579,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,412. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.11 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders bought a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.