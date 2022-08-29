Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CBWBF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

