Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.04. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

