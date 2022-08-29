Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.05. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.11.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
