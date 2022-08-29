Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 9th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.60. 83,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.17. Canadian Banc has a 1 year low of C$11.55 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$172.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

