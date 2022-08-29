Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 9th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Canadian Banc Price Performance
Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.60. 83,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.17. Canadian Banc has a 1 year low of C$11.55 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of C$172.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.
About Canadian Banc
Recommended Stories
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.