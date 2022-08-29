Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$30.75 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.42.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$15.52 and a one year high of C$24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 34.97.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8895723 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.67%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

