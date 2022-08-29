California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFNB remained flat at $16.75 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. California First Leasing has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $18.65.
California First Leasing Company Profile
