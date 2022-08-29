California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFNB remained flat at $16.75 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. California First Leasing has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

California First Leasing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.