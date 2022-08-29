CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00. The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 2654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 141,356 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

