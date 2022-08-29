Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $11,946,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE CDRE remained flat at $25.83 during trading on Monday. 3,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $964.29 million and a PE ratio of -107.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

