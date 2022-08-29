Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:CBT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.59. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.
In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
