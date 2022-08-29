Cabana LLC Invests $2.05 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 8.1% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

