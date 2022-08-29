Cabana LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cabana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 11.4% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,478,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,866,400.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 97,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.75. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.