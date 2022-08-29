C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.67. 7,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,282. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

