ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $279,461.59

ByteNext (BNU) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $279,461.59 and $19,385.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
ByteNext Coin Trading
