Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 41.4% in August

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BUKS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

