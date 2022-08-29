Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 997,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

BNR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 465,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,534. The company has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

