BullPerks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139,963.00 (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One BullPerks coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BullPerks has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a market cap of $895,154.69 and approximately $139,963.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 820% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BullPerks
BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 27,865,632 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BullPerks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BullPerks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.