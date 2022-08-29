BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 437575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.40.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

