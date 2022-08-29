BSClaunch (BSL) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $14,345.41 and $222.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.

BSClaunch Coin Trading

