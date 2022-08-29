Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) versus Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 18.60% N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 31.88% 10.98% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Brookline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.70 $13.81 million $1.91 15.18 Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 2.98 $115.44 million $1.39 9.45

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, Massachusetts, and greater Providence, Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

