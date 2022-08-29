Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) PT at C$20.29

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.5 %

Enerplus stock opened at C$20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

