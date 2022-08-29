Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $17.97

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on DREUF. Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DREUF opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.