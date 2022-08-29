Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $140.43

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

